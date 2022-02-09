The Big Lead
Eric Musselman Goes Shirtless Celebrating Upset Win Over Auburn

Ryan Phillips
Eric Musselman shirtless after Arkansas' upset of Auburn
Arkansas pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night as the unranked Razorbacks took down No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime. Arkansas fans stormed the court afterwards and in the melee, Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman wound up shirtless.

Musselman even chimed in on Twitter:

Musselman has celebrated shirtless before, it's kind of become his thing. The fact that he also has that enormous sling -- due to January shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff -- would have made taking clothing off difficult. But good old Muss didn't seem to mind.

All is wonderful when you knock off the No. 1 team in college basketball at home and the court gets stormed.

