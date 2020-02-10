Eric Ebron Proposed On Top of the Empire State Building
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
UNC tight end Eric Ebron will soon be a millionaire. He’s also getting married, after proposing marriage atop the Empire State Building. Should have gone to the top of Rockefeller Center so you can see the Empire State Building, but we’ll allow it. Fast forward 30 years to their kids wondering what he was thinking with that outfit.
[Image via @PSchrags]
