Eric Bischoff: "What Little Liver I Had Left" Would Be Gone if Shawn Michaels Had Joined WCW

</figure></div></article><div class="sidebar_umon5d"><div id="div-sideBar1" class="ad_1sv27e6"></div><div id="div-sideBar2" class="ad_1sv27e6-o_O-style_v6h8qs"></div></div><div class="style_1kcasr6"><div id="taboola-below-article-feed"></div></div></div><div id="div-gpt-ad-1552218089756-0" class="ad_1sv27e6"></div></main><footer><div class="footer_1o98qh2"><div class="footerContent_1svmjnc"><div class="section_r3b6mq"><h4 class="tagStyle_1j4y76-o_O-title_ort4mi">LINKS</h4><div class="gridWrapper_1sv27e6"><div class="linksWrapper_13h40fq"><a href="/about" class="base_1mjl8bb-o_O-style_hih7iq-o_O-additionalStyle_3hmsj"><p class="tagStyle_1w7nork">About</p></a><a href="/privacy-policy" class="base_1mjl8bb-o_O-style_hih7iq-o_O-additionalStyle_3hmsj"><p class="tagStyle_1w7nork">Privacy Policy</p></a><a href="/terms-of-use" class="base_1mjl8bb-o_O-style_hih7iq-o_O-additionalStyle_3hmsj"><p class="tagStyle_1w7nork">Terms of service</p></a><a href="/cookie_policy" class="base_1mjl8bb-o_O-style_hih7iq-o_O-additionalStyle_3hmsj"><p class="tagStyle_1w7nork">Cookie Policy</p></a><a href="https://www.minutemedia.com" class="base_1mjl8bb-o_O-style_hih7iq-o_O-additionalStyle_3hmsj"><p class="tagStyle_1w7nork">Contact Us</p></a></div></div></div><div class="style_18fggjs"></div><div class="style_1fzbmqw"><div class="section_r3b6mq"><h4 class="tagStyle_1j4y76-o_O-title_ort4mi">FOLLOW US</h4><div class="storesWrapper_1i1j07q"><a href="https://facebook.com/thebiglead" target="_blank" rel="noopener" class="base_1mjl8bb"><div class="circle_c7dq9g"><img alt="facebook" src="https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/c_scale,h_16/frontier/social-icons/facebook.png" height="16"/></div></a><a href="https://twitter.com/thebiglead" target="_blank" rel="noopener" class="base_1mjl8bb"><div class="circle_c7dq9g"><img alt="twitter" src="https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/c_scale,h_16/frontier/social-icons/twitter.png" height="16"/></div></a></div></div></div></div></div><p class="tagStyle_1w7nork-o_O-style_sow7y7"><a href="https://www.minutemedia.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener" class="base_1mjl8bb-o_O-style_gjhxj7-o_O-additionalStyle_3hmsj">Powered by Minute Media</a> © 2020 All Rights Reserved</p></footer></div> </body> </html>