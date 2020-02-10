Eric Bischoff: "What Little Liver I Had Left" Would Be Gone if Shawn Michaels Had Joined WCW
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were the two biggest stars in the WWF who did not join WCW, which poached Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Lex Luger, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and a bunch of others in the 1990’s. (The Rock, Triple H, and Stone Cold Steve Austin bourgeoned later.) In this interview, Eric Bischoff was asked why he never considered the Heartbreak Kid. Bischoff kind of danced around the question — though he basically said that Michaels was happy creatively, he wouldn’t have been the top dog in WCW with Hulk Hogan there, contracts got more ironclad once WCW started beating WWF in the ratings, and it just didn’t sound like he was ever that interested.
Bischoff closed the segment by saying he jumped into a Twitter exchange between a fan and Scott Hall about what it would’ve been like if Shawn Michaels joined the NWO: “What would’ve happened is what little liver I had left when I left WCW would’ve been gone.”
Michaels has since found faith, but the 80’s and 90’s in his life, and professional wrestling at-large, were full of excesses.