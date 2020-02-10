Epic Fan Photo Encapsulates Bruins 5-3 Comeback Over Montreal
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Boston Bruins scored four times in the final 10 minutes, coming from behind to beat the rival Canadiens 5-3. Here is what that feels like. [Image via @BostonGlobe]
