English Rugby Dad Banned From Games After Tripping High School Player
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
England has elected a new Most Embarrassing Dad. The picture comes from an under-16 rugby game between Royston (black & white) and Old Fullerians (multi-colored stripes). Royston destroyed Old Fullerians 64-5 and this parent had apparently seen enough. So he stuck out his leg and tripped an opposing player who was on his way to another score. “Touchline Dad” has been banned from matches for the rest of 2014. [Telegraph]
RELATED: Video of Rugby Player Getting Oral Sex From Actress – While Driving – Mysteriously Shows Up Online
RELATED: Australian Rugby Mascot “Brumby Jack” Vomits on the Sidelines During Game
RELATED: New Zealand High School Rugby Player With the Most Vicious Hit of the Decade [Painful Video and Gif]