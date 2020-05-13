Enes Kanter Plans to Join WWE After NBA Career
By Ryan Phillips | May 13 2020
Enes Kanter dropped a bit of a bombshell on Wednesday when he revealed he had been offered a contract by WWE. Kanter says he plans on accepting once he has retired from the NBA.
The whole interview is below and it's really interesting:
Kanter might actually make a pretty good wrestler. He's 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, can move and has solid athleticism. He's only 27 years old and is still an effective NBA player, so there's plenty of time for him to transition to his next career.
He's currently in the first year of a two-year, $9.77 million deal with the Boston Celtics. After this contract is up, he's probably got at least one more solid deal on the table before he could think about moving on.