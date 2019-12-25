VIDEO: Enes Kanter Tosses Up One of the Worst Half-Court Heaves You'll Ever See By Liam McKeone | Dec 25 2019 Enes Kanter | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Celtics kicked off the NBA's Christmas Day schedule against a Raptors squad depleted by injuries. At the half, Boston led 55-47 in a game that's swung back and forth for most of the contest.

Enes Kanter, who was granted special permission to play in Toronto today, gave us some Christmas comedy with a simply atrocious half-court heave to end the first half.

“Always shoot your shot, what’s the worst that can happen?” pic.twitter.com/lJbPSILHrX — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) December 25, 2019

There have been some real bad ones in NBA history that end up fifteen or so rows behind the basket. But I don't think I've ever seen one of those shots go that far sideways. Literally speaking. How does Kanter start with aiming at the basket, and end up sending it into the third row on the left side parallel with the free-throw line?

Truly remarkable. A Christmas miracle.