Enes Kanter Confirms Suspicions That Free Agents Avoid the Knicks Because of James Dolan By Stephen Douglas | Sep 10 2019

The New York Knicks’ biggest free agent signing this summer was Julius Randle after their sights were set on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and everyone in between. So why do the Knicks continue to miss out on marquee free agents? Enes Kanter may have just confirmed everyone’s suspicions.

Kanter appeared on The Full 48 podcast and talked about his time in New York and why some players might not want to play there. Via Yahoo!:

“Not many people know that, but players talk. From different teams, they talk. I’m not blaming anybody. I had an amazing time with the Knicks. But other teammates that I talked to or if they’re on different teams, they always said, ‘Amazing city, MSG is amazing everything is so good, but the ownership.’ They would just keep saying, ‘But the ownership.’ … Some of the players I guess are just scared to come here and don’t even want to deal with that.”

First of all Enes, people know that players talk. And people suspected that players talk about owners. Especially bad owners. And people assumed that one of those bad owners was James Dolan. This is confirmation. Does it completely explain why Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with the Brooklyn Nets? No. Does it suggest that maybe James Dolan was a big factor in chasing them across town? A little bit!

Enes Kanter appears to have broken the unwritten rule that you don’t talk about bad owners. You just take their money as they run their team into the ground year after year.