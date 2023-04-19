Empty Reds Stadium Helps Mics Pick Up David Bell Cursing During Ejection
The Cincinnati Reds are a bad baseball team and they've shown it so far this season. On Wednesday, that was actually advantageous to anyone watching them play the Tampa Bay Rays. In the bottom of the ninth inning of an 8-0 blowout loss, Reds manager David Bell got himself ejected and, thanks to the lack of fans attending the game, we got to hear every word he said to the umpire before getting tossed.
Bell was furious that Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks was wild while throwing incredibly hard. He came up and in on Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild and Bell rushed out of the dugout to demand home plate umpire Erich Bacchus eject him if he couldn't control his pitches. Bacchus ejected Bell after giving him a warning.
Here's video:
This strikes me as an MLB manager showing support for his players in a tough game. There's legitimately no reason to get run down 8-0 in the bottom of the ninth. Yeah, he's certainly worried about protecting his guys, but it really feels like he was trying to fire up his team moving forward.