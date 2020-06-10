Emmanuel Acho to Co-Host 'Speak For Yourself'
By Kyle Koster | Jun 10 2020
Fox Sports lured Emmanuel Acho away from ESPN and the original plan was to have him join First Things First. But with the recent departure of Jason Whitlock, the network is adapting. They announced this morning that Acho will co-host Speak For Yourself with Marcellus Wiley when the revamped show returns on June 22.
“Emmanuel is the perfect fit for the FOX Sports family because he is thoughtful, inspiring and passionate,” said Charlie Dixon, Executive Vice President, Content, FS1. “He has already achieved an extraordinary amount of success in his short broadcasting career, and we all firmly believe this is just the tip of the iceberg.”
One of Acho's most desirable traits is his versatility, so watch for Fox Sports to use him across its platforms in new and interesting ways. Acho has been on a media blitz lately as a result of his Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man series, which brought in Matthew McConaughey as its first guest last night.