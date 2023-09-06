Roundup: Emma Watson at the U.S. Open; Lakers Sign Christian Wood; Team USA Bounced Back at FIBA World Cup
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio sentenced to 22 years in prison ... COVID booster shots expected next week ... Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty in impeachment trial ... Stock futures are little changed coming off losing session ... Dangerous heat waves are spiking, here's a look at the future ... Elon Musk borrowed $1 billion from SpaceX ... Medicare spending per beneficiary has leveled off suddenly ... Sophie Turner's partying led to Joe Jonas divorce filing ... Emma Watson went to the U.S. Open ... Netflix eyes an expanded presence in gaming ... A review of Richard Linklater's "Hit Man" ... The Lakers added Christian Wood ... Team USA blew out Italy at the FIBA World Cup ... The Raiders restructured Jimmy Garoppolo's contract ... The new AP Top 25 poll is out ... Chris Mortensen is stepping away from ESPN ...
Highlights from Team USA's big win over Italy at the FIBA World Cup.
The trailer for Netflix's May December is out.
Highlights from Novak Djokovic's straight sets win over Taylor Fritz at the U.S. Open.
Ben Shelton beat Francis Tiafoe to reach the semifinals of the U.S. Open.
