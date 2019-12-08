Roundup: Emma Stone Engaged, College Football Bowl TV Schedule By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 08 2019 Emma Stone | Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are engaged ... A retired priest is accused of drunk driving hit and run that killed Catholic school teacher outside Chicago ... Dave Wannstedt is coaching fifth grade football ... DJ Pauly D dating Nikki Hall from 'Double Shot at Love' ... Rising star rapper Juice WRLD died at 21 after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway airport ... College football bowl matchups, schedule, and TV ... "Miss Myanmar is the first openly gay contestant at Miss Universe" ... Harvey Weinstein accused of violating bail agreement by mishandling ankle monitor ... Cooler company that raised $13 million on Kickstarter will ultimately not deliver product ... This might be the strongest college football playoff field yet, writes Pat Forde.

Tribute to Dick Vitale spending 40 years and counting at ESPN [ESPN Front Row]

Carol Spinney, puppeteer of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street, died at 85. [NY Times]

2009 New Yorker profile of Spinney [New Yorker]

"One year after Moonves’ exit, CBS TV stations also face harassment and misogyny claims" [LA Times]

15 worst movies ever made [Mental Floss]

Fun Q&A with Andy Isaac (World of Isaac on Twitter) about #Faturday and battling cancer [Athletic; sub required]

'No doubt' Tua will be a first round pick, says Mort.

DaBaby SNL performance

Fun chemistry between David Letterman and Joe Pesci