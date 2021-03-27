Roundup: Emma Stone Gives Birth; Joe Biden Rips Georgia Voting Restrictions; UFC 260 Odds and Predictions
Joe Biden rips new Georgia voting restrictions ... North Korea tested two ballistic missiles ... How a cargo ship got stuck in the Suez Canal ... The S&P 500 rallied and hit a record high to end the week ... What to watch in the market next week ... States are expanding COVID vaccine eligibility ... A new Transformers movie is in the works ... A third Coming to America movie might be on the way ... Emma Stone gave birth to her first child ... Joe Exotic is getting divorced ... Miley Cyrus got close with Yungblud at a LA bar ... Zach Wilson looked great at his pro day ... Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested ... Oscar De La Hoya is coming out of retirement ... James Harden thinks he's the MVP ... UFC 260 betting odds ... UFC 260 predictions ... Shaka Smart left Texas for Marquette ...
The NSFW Red Band trailer for The Suicide Squad has been released:
J Balvin aced the Hot Ones gauntlet this week:
Something to help start your Saturday right. It's Blur with "Song 2":
Let's follow that with Linkin Park's "What I've Done":