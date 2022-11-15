Roundup: Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson Dating; D.J. Wagner Picks Kentucky; Zach Ertz Out For the Season
Qatar World Cup beer sponsorship has caused issues ... Three UVA football players killed in shooting ... Chelsea Handler returns with a new standup special ... Appeals court ruling keeps Biden's student debt plan on hold ... Jay Leno treated for severe burns after car accident ... Iran votes to execute nearly 15,000 prisoners ... Pete Davidson dating Emily Ratajkowski ... Stock futures rise heading into Tuesday ... FTX under federal investigation amid bankruptcy ... Senators reach deal on marriage equality bill ... Control of the House still hasn't been determined ... "Yellowstone" Season 5 premiere breaks ratings record ... Top recruit D.J. Wagner picks Kentucky ... Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury ... Marlins name Caroline O'Connor president ...
The Winston Duke Era begins now [Esquire]
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reaffirmed Disney and Marvel's box office might [Variety]
Picks for every 2022 World Cup match [CBS Sports]
The Raiders are a complete disaster [Yahoo Sports]
NFL Week 10 takeaways [Sports Illustrated]
Josh Allen has gone from being a problem to the problem [The Big Lead]
The trailer for HBO's documentary about Shaq is out.
The trailer for "Our Universe" looks outstanding.
Netflix released the trailer for "Sr." from Robert Downey Jr. about his father.
Lincoln Park -- "In the End"