Roundup: Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson Break Up; J.J. Watt to Retire; Luka Doncic's Historic Performance
JJ Watt announces retirement ... How Pearl Jam and the Chicago Blackhawks became forever entwined ... Southwest cancels thousands more U.S. flights ... Babylon looking like a massive flop ... Kari Lake has an interesting legal strategy ... Starting to think this George Santos isn't telling the whole truth ... Supreme Court keeps Title 42 in place for now ... Donald Trump's tax returns will go public on Friday ... Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson broke up ... House bans TikTok from government devices ... Tesla stock continues tanking ... "Glass Onion" landed with a splash on Netflix ... 2022 box office report card ... Sam Hartman enters transfer portal ... Carlos Correa unwilling to rework Mets deal ... Rex Sox listening to offers for Chris Sale ... NFL Week 17 playoff scenarios ... Luka Doncic was historic Tuesday night ...
The improbable, electrifying rise of Max Duggan [Yahoo Sports]
J.J. Watt is one of the best ever [CBS Sports]
Most anticipated movie releases of 2023 [The Hollywood Reporter]
The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett because they can't fire Russell Wilson [The Ringer]
Who's going to protect Tua Tagovailoa [Defector]
Tom Brady could learn something from J.J. Watt [The Big Lead]
Luka Doncic had 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists Tuesday night.
Rian Johnson broke down the arrival scene from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Jomboy's best lip readings of 2022.
A full overview of NASA's Artemis I Moon mission.
Electric Light Orchestra -- "Showdown"