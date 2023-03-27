Roundup: Emily Ratajkowski Dating Harry Styles; Final Four Set; LeBron James Returns in Lakers Loss
The Final Four is set ... Tornadoes hammered Georgia after Mississippi destruction ... Joe Biden's FAA pick withdraws ... Jonathan Majors arrested on domestic violence charges ... Majors' lawyer says he's "completely innocent" ... Stock futures up heading into Monday ... Protests erupt in Israel against Benjamin Netanyahu ... Ukraine's new offensive takes shape ... The latest on California's drought ... Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles caught making out ... "John Wick 4" murdered its box office competition ... San Diego State muscles way into first Final Four ... Miami took down Texas in a thriller ... Anthony Volpe makes Yankees Opening Day roster ... LeBron James returned and the Lakers flopped ...
Inside the first episode of Season 4 of Succession.
Highlights from San Diego State's Elite Eight win over Creighton.
Highlights from Miami's thrilling win over Texas in the Elite Eight.
