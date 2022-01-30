Emergency Podcast: Tom Brady Retires, We Think
ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported Saturday afternoon that Tom Brady was to retire after 22 years in the NFL. The monumental scoop shocked many — though it probably shouldn't have — and inspired strong pushback from Brady's camp. ESPN is standing by the reporting as the public picks sides and waits for the next shoe to drop. Which may take awhile, but when it does will most likely come in the form of the greatest quarterback to ever play making the announcement with his desired bells, whistles, and production value.
Thoughts on a wild day in sports and media, two things we hold in high regard: