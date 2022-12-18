Elon Musk Asks Twitter Users If He Should Step Down in Poll
On Sunday, Elon Musk was spotted at the World Cup Final, hanging with various Saudi dignitaries and Jared Kushner. Then he went on Twitter and asked his followers if he should step down as head of the social media platform. He posted a poll, then said he would abide by the results.
At the time of this posting, "Yes" leads 54.1 percent to 45.9 percent after nearly 1.5 million votes.
It seems odd that Musk, who spent $44 billion to buy Twitter, would be willing to give up control of the platform on the results of an unscientific, easily manipulated online poll. But let's be real, no one knows what the guy is going to do next.