Roundup: Elon Musk Twitter Deal on Hold, Selena Gomez Hosting Saturday Night Live; Celtics Force Game 7
Convicted murderer escapes custody in Texas ... Elon Musk says Twitter deal is on hold ... Twitter estimates fake accounts comprise less than five percent of users ... Rand Paul blocking $40 billion in Ukraine aid ... Stocks rallied on Friday after a rough week ... More than $1 trillion of crypto vanished in six months ... COVID cases surge in New York City ... Kyiv holds war crimes trial for Russian soldier ... Selena Gomez preps to host SNL with Post Malone ... "Tremors" star Fred Ward died at 79 ... "Doctor Strange 2" crossed $550 million globally ... White House prepares to ration vaccines due to COVID funding impasse ... Warriors advance to Western Conference finals ... Jayson Tatum, Celtics beat Bucks, force Game 7 ... Netflix, CBS commanded most viewing time in 2021-22 ...
Millie Bobby Brown plays "box of lies" on The Tonight Show.
Highlights from the Warriors closing out the Grizzlies.
Highlights of the Celtics beating the Bucks to force Game 7.
Mest -- "I Melt With You"