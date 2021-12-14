Roundup: Elon Musk is Time's Person of the Year; Jenna Dewan Bares All; Spencer Rattler to South Carolina
Elon Musk is Time's Person of the Year ... Jan. 6 committee recommends contempt for Mark Meadows ... 74 dead, 100 still missing in Kentucky tornado disaster ... Supreme Court allows New York vaccine mandate ... Stock futures climbed heading into Tuesday ... COVID depression rising worldwide ... Shareholders press Facebook for changes ... California, New York reinstate indoor mask mandates ... Brian Cox discusses "Succession" Season 3 finale ... 2022 Golden Globe nominations are out ... Jenna Dewan shares nude photo on birthday ... Spencer Rattler transferring to South Carolina ... NFL had 37 positive COVID tests on Monday ... Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 ... Tank Bigsby is staying at Auburn ... Stephen Curry is two 3-pointers short of record ... The Rams beat the Cardinals ...
First trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is out:
Billie Eilish was so nervous to host SNL that she threw up:
SantaCon really is the worst day of the year in NYC:
The Black Keys -- "Howlin' For You"