Elon Musk Unveils Dancing Man in Bodysuit, Promises Tesla Bot Is On the Way
Elon Musk made an appearance at AI Day on Thursday evening. The event was a series of tech talks hosted by Tesla, so the Technoking had to make an appearance and as usual, he made quite the impression, unveiling a man in a body suit who has been programmed to dance to music. Just an incredible technological accomplishment. Hard to believe these moves were cooked up in a lab.
Via CNBC:
“We’re also good at sensors and batteries and we’ll probably have a prototype next year that looks like this,” Musk said, shortly after an actor in a body suit designed to look like the Tesla robot gyrated wildly on stage. He remarked that the actor was not a real robot, but “the Tesla Bot will be real.”
Can you imagine how many people had to get involved to convince Musk not to just say that guy in the white Green Man suit wasn't just the prototype? Incredible restraint. As our former co-worker and current Gear Patrol writer Ty Duffy pointed out, Tesla actually has quite a list of products that they've been putting off until "sometime next year."
And that's without mentioning all the fancy tunnels entire space race thing. What a time to be alive.