Elon Musk Will Host 'Saturday Night Live' Next Month
We live in strange times. Nothing hammers that home quite like seeing Saturday Night Live announce that the May 8 episode will be hosted by Elon Musk with Miley Cyrus as the musical guest.
Every so often, an SNL lineup will look more like a Mad Libs submission than a legitimate lineup for one of the most famous shows in the country. This is one of those times.
I'm actually pretty psyched for Miley Cyrus because she has entered a fascinating and extremely good stage of her musical career. But pairing her with Musk guarantees the weirdest episode of SNL that we'll see for a while. To call Musk eccentric is understating the matter rather significantly. If anything it will be worth watching to see what the skits will be like and if he can pull it off.
Welcome to 2021, I guess.