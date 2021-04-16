Elon Musk Is Having the Best Week Ever Thanks to Dogecoin, Kyle Jenner in a Tunnel and a Dirty Cybertruck
Early this morning the official Tesla Twitter account tweeted two pictures of the Cybertruck at an unamed location in Texas. No one knows how it got there. Some outlets are saying Elon Musk himself drove the prototype to the future site of his "Gigafactory," but can we be certain? Who knows how many of these things are floating around. Maybe someone just left it there.
However it got there, what a sight! The truck still resembles a vehicle from an 8-bit version of Halo, but this time it has touched dirt! This is revolutionary stuff. Next he should invent an electric car wash.
Overall, it's been a pretty big week for Musk. On Tuesday, Kyle Jenner tried out The Boring Company's tunnel in Las Vegas. As you can see, it is a car in a small tunnel with some colorful lighting effects. Like a dorm room you can drive a car through. The future? Uh, yeah, it's now.
And if all that wasn't enough, Musk also tweeted about Dogecoin, which is again skyrocketing. Perhaps next week he will come out with an NFT of an influencer riding a Dogecoin with dirt on it through a tunnel.