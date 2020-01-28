Elle Duncan: Kobe Bryant Was a Fiercely Proud 'Girl Dad'
By Kyle Koster | Jan 28 2020
Elle Duncan shared her personal remembrance of Kobe Bryant last night on SportsCenter. Her moving story hammered home the truth that a small moment can have a big impact. She recounted the one time she conversed with the Lakers legend and how their conversation centered -- as it does so often for parents -- on parenthood.
Bryant had three daughters at the time and was quizzed if there would be a fourth. Bryant joked that he was concerned the next kid would also be a girl. Duncan, pregnant with a daughter of her own, asked how that would make him feel.
"I would have five more girls if I could," Bryant said. "I am a girl dad."
Duncan added that the proud father sung the praises of Gianna, who he said was a better player than he was at that age. If there's any solace in the terrible tragedy that happened on Sunday, Duncan suggested, it's that Bryant died doing what he loved: being a girl dad.