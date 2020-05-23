Eli Manning is Officially Online
By Liam McKeone | May 23 2020
Eli Manning's next steps after retiring from football at the conclusion of the 2019 season are currently unknown. The former SNL host seems like he has the charisma to be on TV in some way, shape, or form, and recently retired quarterbacks are the hottest items on the broadcaster's market after the stunning success of Tony Romo.
The only indication Manning has given in regards to what the future holds is that he's going to take a year off and evaluate his options going forward. A crucial step has been taken in his evaluation of what he should do next, however: He has joined the Internet. Specifically, he made a Twitter account.
Tom Brady saw and, as he likes to think he is nearly at good at social media as he is at quarterbacking, saw a chance to poke fun at Manning and himself.
Eli Manning with a Twitter account is what quarantine needed two months ago, but better late than never, Eli.
This means absolutely nothing but it has the potential to be a lot of fun. This Manning brother has never been afraid to make fun of himself and his account could be high comedy. It could also be super lame and vanilla, but the first tweet at least indicates Manning can have fun with it even if he won't always.
The biggest news of Memorial Day Weekend, obviously.