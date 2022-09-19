Eli Manning Tries Out For Penn State Football Team as 'Chad Powers'
Eli Manning is back on the ManningCast this year alongside his brother Peyton but that doesn't mean his other projects grind to a halt. Eli's ESPN+ show titled Eli's Places is releasing new episodes as the year goes along and on Monday they dropped a particularly amusing video of Eli attempting to try out for the Penn State football team as a walk-on.
Not just any walk-on. His alias was Chad Powers and he has long, flowing locks. Eli donned a wig and I'm pretty sure a fake nose to go undercover during what appeared to be an actual walk-on tryout for the Nittany Lions. It was tremendous content.
Remarkable dedication to the bit here. It takes a long time to do makeup like that.
Chad Powers. Love it.