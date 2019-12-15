Eli Manning Gets Standing Ovation as He Leaves Field for Likely Final Home Start for Giants By Ryan Phillips | Dec 15 2019 Eli Manning standing ovation MetLife Stadium. | Al Bello/Getty Images

Eli Manning likely started his final home game as a member of the New York Giants on Sunday. He led the G-Men to a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. In the waning moments of the game, the Giants opted to sub Manning out to allow the fans a chance to cheer for him. They did not disappoint, as the 38-year-old quarterback got an enormous ovation.

Check this out:

That's an awesome moment for Manning, who has spent his entire 16-year career with the Giants. It got even better as he got a standing ovation from the remaining fans when he jogged off the field.

Eli Manning coming off the field in his final home start and being greeted by his wife and kids. An emotional scene. pic.twitter.com/cuXEOIMyDy — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 15, 2019

On Sunday, he didn't have his best game, but was still able to lead his team to a win. He finished the afternoon completing 20-of-28 passes for 283 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Few will remember those numbers, but many will remember the way he left the field and the ovation he got.

This final moment as he left the field after the game was pretty great as well:

What it's all about.



Eli Manning meets with his family after what might have been his final home game as a Giant ?pic.twitter.com/0VJzVgWYb7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 15, 2019

Friends, family, football. That's the Manning way. And he went out on a high.