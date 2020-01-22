Eli Manning to Announce Retirement Friday
By Liam McKeone | Jan 22 2020
After a very successful 15-year career, longtime Giants QB Eli Manning is announcing his retirement on Friday, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.
This doesn't come as a big surprise after Manning was benched this season for rookie Daniel Jones, and said multiple times throughout the season and afterwards that he has little interest in being a backup quarterback.
Manning will retire with a pair of Super Bowl rings and will forever be known as the main foil of the Brady-Belichick dynasty in New England. He leaves behind a legacy of clutch play when it mattered most and will go down, at the very least, as one of the most durable quarterbacks of the century.
He finishes his career with 57,023 yards passing, 366 touchdowns, and 244 interceptions. He went 117-117 over the course of his career as starter for the New York Giants, but went 8-4 in the playoffs, including a pair of Super Bowl runs in 2007 and 2011. The 39-year-old is walking away at what appears to be the right time, and what comes next remains to be seen; his occasional appearances on SNL indicate a level of comfort on television, but he may choose to go the same route his brother has and take it easy for a bit before launching into his next endeavor.