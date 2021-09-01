Eli Manning Emerges From Box Wearing Michael Strahan Jersey on 'Good Morning America'
This morning, the New York Giants announced they would retire Michael Strahan's No. 92 in November. Strahan missed the team announcement because he was in the midst of his daily Good Morning America episode. The production team knew this was coming and came up with a rather creative way to reveal to Strahan that he'd receive one of the NFL's highest individual honors.
It involved a Strahan jersey, Eli Manning, and a big wooden box.
Quite an entrance by this Manning brother. We all should get used to seeing him on screen; today marks the release of the first episode of Eli's Places on ESPN, and of course he'll be teaming up with his brother Peyton to broadcast Monday Night Football this season.
It's a nice moment for Strahan. He's one of the best edge rushers to put on a Giants uniform, helping the team win a Super Bowl while notching 141.5 sacks in 14 years and setting the single-season sack record in 2001. The official ceremony will take place on November 28 of the upcoming season.
Eli will probably be there, too. It remains to be seen if a box will be involved.