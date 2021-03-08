Eli Manning Announces New Show on ESPN+
By Brian Giuffra | Mar 8, 2021, 2:46 PM EST
Eli Manning is following in the footsteps of his big brothers Peyton and Cooper, joining the football broadcasting world this fall.
Manning announced today that he will host a series on ESPN+ focused on telling stories around college football. In the promo commercial, Manning, discussing his new role with Peyton, says he's going, "to the biggest universities and get the greatest stars to show me the most iconic places in college football history."
Eli said the show is called "Eli's Places." When reached for comment, ESPN said that was unconfirmed. Regardless of the name, the format follows the same model of "Peyton's Places," which Peyton Manning hosted and took a look back at key moments in NFL history through interviews with former star players.
Manning told The Big Lead in 2020 he was open to a career in broadcasting. He has appeared in television commercials and other promotional events since his retirement, but this will be his first significant foray into media. Peyton has hosted multiple shows on ESPN and ESPN+ while Cooper is part of the FOX NFL pregame show.
ESPN announced in December that former athletes would do their own versions of Peyton’s Places. Besides Manning, Abby Wambach (soccer), Ronda Rousey (combat sports) and David Ortiz
(baseball) will also produce series for ESPN+.