Roundup: It's Election Day; MLB Awards Finalists Announced; Josh Allen's Elbow Injury Concerns
Latest updates and news from 2022 midterm elections ... North Carolina reports voter intimidation ... Candidates make final pitches heading into midterms ... Powerball jackpot drawing delayed due to technical issue ... Russian officials on the defensive over Ukraine war ... Russia admits to interfering in U.S. elections ... Stock futures are flat heading into the election ... Elon Musk might put all of Twitter behind a paywall ... Fox gives series order to animated show from the Malamut brothers ... Netflix renews "Monster" for two more seasons ... Jim Irsay defends Jeff Saturday hire ... Josh Allen being evaluated for elbow injury ... Injury-ravaged Ravens smoked the Saints Monday night ... MLB awards finalists announced ... Stud five-star linebacker Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M ...
