Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez Parties; 'Avatar 2' Nears $1 Billion at Box Office; Baker Mayfield Shines For Rams
Buffalo hit by "most devastating" storm in city's history ... More than 40 dead in U.S. winter storms ... China's COVID surge raises concerns of other variants ... More than 12,000 flights canceled across U.S. ... U.S. housing slump could help inflation ... Life near Britain's most bashed bridge ... "Avatar 2" nears $900 million globally ... Miley Cyrus wants off Morrissey's next album ... Eiza Gonzalez went to Leonardo DiCaprio's holiday party ... Baker Mayfield shined in Christmas blowout ... Tom Brady led the Bucs to an OT win ... The Packers made Tua Tagovailoa look really bad ... Devin Booker re-injured his groin ... The top 10 bloopers from 2022 ... Jayson Tatum shredded the Bucks for 41 points ...
NFL Week 16 grades [CBS Sports]
Latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft [Yahoo Sports]
Glass Onion keeps the Knives Out machine rolling [The Ringer]
A guide to the worst NFL coaches of 2022 [Defector]
Carlos Correa's free agency saga explained [The Athletic]
Dirk Nowitzki's Dallas Mavericks statue is perfect [The Big Lead]
This is absurd. Don't do this, I don't care how valuable you think The Bible is.
Dustin Hoffman's dirty joke from Late Night with Conan O'Brien.
Ancient warfare historian rates 10 battle scenes in TV and movies.
The Smashing Pumpkins -- "Bullet With Butterfly Wings" (live on the Howard Stern Show)