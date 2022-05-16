Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez, Jason Momoa Dating; Reds Throw No-Hitter and Lose, Suns Embarrassed By Mavericks in Game 7
Stephen Curry graduates from Davidson ... Margaret Thatcher statue egged within hours of instillation ... Eiza Gonzalez, Jason Momoa dating ... North Korea's COVID situation getting worse ... Sweden's ruling party backs movement to join NATO ... Shooting at Buffalo grocery store planned on Discord and streamed on Twitch ... Finland applying for NATO membership ... "Doctor Strange 2" snagged $61 million at the box office ... David Tennant, Catherine Tate to reprise "Doctor Who" roles for 60th anniversary ... Ukraine plans to send bodies of Russian soldiers home ... Elon Musk apparently violated a Twitter NDA ... Travis Scott will perform at Billboard Awards next weekend in first public appearance since Astroworld disaster ... Airlines scramble as US pilot shortage gets worse ... Celtics dispatch Bucks in Game 7 blowout ... Luka Doncic and the Mavericks humiliate the Suns in Game 7 ... Reds throw a no-hitter and lose ... Drew Brees out at NBC after only one season ... Karl-Anthony Towns got stem cell injections on his knees ...
17 job titles in Victorian slang [Mental Floss]
The perfect place to drop one f-bomb in every MCU movie [The Ringer]
Coffeezilla, the YouTuber exposing crypto scams [New Yorker]
Michele Tafoya to Los Angeles Angels Broadcast: Enough With Shohei Ohtani [The Big Lead]
How Jim Harbaugh, Nick Saban and Mike Leach fill out their staffs [The Athletic]
Full highlights from the Suns meltdown loss to the Mavericks in Game 7.
A great Kendrick Perkins story.
ICYMI: The trailer for Resurrection.
Kendrick Lamar -- "N95"