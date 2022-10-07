Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez Isn't Playing Elektra; Ben Sasse to Resign From Senate; Thursday Night Football Was Awful
Twitter deal hits a snag ... Andre Iguodala with some interesting commentary ... As more transgender children seek medical care, families confront many unknowns ... NBA agent explains why Golden State Warriors should pay Jordan Poole over Draymond Green ... Is Jimbo Fisher still a quarterback whisperer ... Eiza Gonzalez is not playing Elektra in new Daredevil series ... Things you absolutely need to know about drugs ... Biden to pardon marijuana offenses, call for review of federal law ... Ben Sasse expected to resign from Senate ... Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy ... Stocks were down on Thursday ... Dusty Baker weighed in on Bonds-Judge home run debate ... Colts beat the Broncos in terrible "Thursday Night Football" game ... Russell Wilson was really bad Thursday night ... Le'Veon Bell will face Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut ...
Kid Cudi braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has been released.
The White Lotus Season 2 trailer has also dropped.
The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights"