Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez Dating Ben Simmons; Kevin Durant Traded to the Suns; Patrick Mahomes' Ankle Is Better
Kevin Durant traded to the Phoenix Suns ... Another very productive day up on Capitol Hill ... LeBron James' most impressive feat may be his longevity ... Southwest CEO Bob Jordan is in eye of storm after airline's holiday debacle ... Chinese surveillance balloon traversed five continents ... Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake tops 15,000 ... A sneak peak at this year's Super Bowl ads ... Stocks fell on Wednesday ... Jana Kramer opened up on new relationship ... Eiza Gonzalez and Ben Simmons are dating ... Netflix's shared account crackdown begins in four new markets ... Brendan Fraser ripped the Golden Globes ... Gronk shocked by Tom Brady's retirement decision ... Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has nothing but praise for LeBron James ... Patrick Mahomes' ankle is improving ...
Here's the graphic for ManningCast season two, who will show up next year?
Breaking down John Elway's helicopter from Super Bowl XXXII.
Howard Stern made Gary Dell'Abate clean his desk live on-air.
Fall Out Boy -- "Sugar, We're Goin Down"