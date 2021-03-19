Eddie Jackson Is Not a Fan of the Bears' Free Agency Moves
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 18, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT
The Chicago Bears have made several moves in free agency and the overall strategy has made absolutely no sense. General manager Ryan Pace has been excoriated from all sides for his decisions. On Thursday evening, the Bears cut cornerback Kyle Fuller and the team's Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson was not pleased.
Here's how Jackson reacted to the move in a since-deleted tweet:
I have a feeling this was a reaction to everything that's happened, not just the Fuller move. Earlier in the week the Bears waved the white flag in their pursuit of Russell Wilson and instead signed Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million contract. On Thursday, Dalton revealed he was told he'll be the team's starting quarterback in 2021.
The move to cut Fuller saves the Bears $14 million, but he's a 29-year-old two-time Pro Bowler, he wasn't going to be cheap. Fuller's release came a day after the team got rid of fellow cornerback Buster Skrine, leaving the secondary incredibly thin. Is it any wonder Jackson is upset?
Everyone is ripping Pace for his puzzling moves. Now, the twist is that the criticism is coming from inside the house.