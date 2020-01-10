Eddie George Is Not a Mark Ingram Expert
By Bobby Burack | Jan 10 2020
Live radio-digital simulcasts can be tough. Especially when you come on to drop the sizzling hot takes. Eddie George joined the Pat McAfee Show and sent a warning to the Ravens. According to George, if Mark Ingram, who is dealing with a calf injury, isn't able to run the ball "25-30 times," they are in real trouble against the Titans. This sure sounded definitive, however, upon further review, Ingram hasn't even had more than 19 carries all season. Which has worked out rather well for the Ravens, who finished the regular season a league-best 14-2.
While I won't go as far as the caption-creator above, I'll just say George isn't a Ravens' aficionadoe.
This isn't to say Ingram's injury isn't a big deal, it is. Jackson has called Ingram the “heart of the team," and his leadership is invaluable. Baltimore's effective zone reads also are predicated on Ingram. This season, the team averaged 6.5 yards per zone read play with Ingram on the field; 4.1 without him.
Nevertheless, if you see a prop bet on Ingram's carries for tomorrow, bet your mortgage it's less than the number George is saying the NFL's most dominant team will need from him.