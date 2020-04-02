Ed Orgeron, Wife Kelly Divorcing After 23 Years of Marriage
By The Big Lead | Apr 02 2020
Ed Orgeron has filed for divorce from his wife Kelly, The Advocate was the first to report. Orgeron submitted his paperwork on Feb. 26 indicating that the couple had separated two days prior. The LSU football coach will retain the home in Baton Rouge until a court is able to sort the rest out, per the filing.
The pair married in 1997 and raised three children together.
Just a few weeks ago, they celebrated the Tigers' national championship together with no signs of strife. In 2018, Tom Rinaldi narrated a touching story on the inspiration Orgeron drew from Kelly's health battles.