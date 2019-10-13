Ed Orgeron: "Welcome to Death Valley, Where Opponents' Dreams Come to Die" By Kyle Koster | Oct 12 2019 Marianna Massey/Getty Images

Florida has traveled to an absolute madhouse in Baton Rouge, and is tasked with defeating heavily favored LSU. Playing in Death Valley at night is no picnic no matter how good the Tigers side is and this year they are very good with Joe Burrow at the helm.

Tom Rinaldi got coach Ed Orgeron's gravely thoughts just before kickoff and the big man did not disappoint.

Classic Coach O. “Welcome to Death Valley where opponents dreams come to die”. pic.twitter.com/43RiFsyVP1 — Gary Fields (@gtfields) October 13, 2019

"Welcome to Death Valley, where opponents' dreams come to die," he said.

The statement is both intimidating and largely factually accurate.

They don't make too many of 'em like Coach O. And that's probably a good thing because t