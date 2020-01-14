This Supercut of Ed Orgeron Saying 'Geaux Tigers' Is Perfect
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 14 2020
Ed Orgeron did it. He led his LSU Tigers to a national championship win over Clemson Monday night. It capped possibly the greatest season from a team in college football history. While the 2019 campaign had its ups and downs, one thing remained constant: Orgeron punctuating every interview and press conference with "Geaux Tigers."
ESPN put together a supercut of Orgeron giving his classic sign off and it's awesome. Check it out:
That was so great and is a perfect way to wrap up the 2019 college football season.
Orgeron is the best. I don't know how anyone could root against that guy. As a USC fan it kills me daily that he didn't wind up as the school's head coach. The man works his tail off and cares about his players more than anyone in college football.
LSU earned every bit of that title Monday night. And it's hard to feel anything but great for the Tigers' head coach.