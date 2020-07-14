Ed Orgeron: College Sports Must Return, Football is the Lifeblood of the Country
By Liam McKeone | Jul 14 2020
Unsurprisingly, college football head coaches have been vocal in their belief that everything should be done to ensure athletics will take place at schools across the country. The NCAA needs no urging in that regard, but men like Jim Harbaugh and Dabo Swinney will champion the cause until it is abundantly clear that doing so would be disastrous. A pretty steady argument can be made that, as things stand, doing so would indeed be disastrous, but until the decision is final, everyone will be loud with their opinions.
LSU head coach and defending champion Ed Orgeron threw his hat in the ring today during a Mike Pence event at the school, saying football is the lifeblood of the country and canceling the season will prevent any Joe Burrow-esque one-year wonder hopefuls from getting their name onto draft boards.
Football is certainly the lifeblood of many a university's bank account, but to call it the lifeblood of the country is maybe a stretch. Then again, Coach O exaggerating? Perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised.
The next month will be filled with similar comments from the group that believes college athletics are a must, pandemic be damned. I'm already tired of them.