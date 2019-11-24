Ed Orgeron Throws Tons of Shade At Arkansas After Dominant LSU Win
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 23 2019
Ed Orgeron is clearly feeling confident as his LSU Tigers are rolling and are the top team in the country. After LSU blew out a bad Arkansas team 56-20 on Saturday, Orgeron threw a ton of shade on the Razorbacks.
Orgeron was asked why his LSU team didn't celebrate after beating Arkansas and clinching a spot in the SEC Championship Game. His answer was pretty harsh:
Ouch. I mean, he's not wrong, but still, ouch.
LSU is locked in to the SEC title game regardless of what happens next week against Texas A&M. The Tigers will face Georgia in a battle of two teams currently in College Football Playoff spots. There's a lot of time left for something to change, but the Tigers are riding high, as is their head coach.