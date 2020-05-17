Ed Oliver Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
By Kyle Koster | May 17 2020
Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested overnight in Upstate New York for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. As first reported by the Montgomery Country Police Reporter:
Just before 9 pm a motorist called 911 and reported a white Ford Superduty pickup pulling a trailer with a “dune buggy” on it. The driver reported they were westbound in the construction area of State Highway 242, between I-69 and FM 1485. They stated the driver of the truck was failing to maintain a lane and driving dangerously in the 45 mph construction zone. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to locate the vehicle and stop it on SH 242 near FM 1485. He then requested a DWI Certified Officer to the scene. The driver of the vehicle did have an open beer between his legs and appeared nervous. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 DWI Certified Deputy responded to the scene and performed a field sobriety test. He determined that the driver was impaired but by possibly something besides alcohol.
After failing the field sobriety test, Oliver was transported to a hospital for a mandatory blood draw, then to jail.
The Bills released a boilerplate statement about being aware of the situation and gathering information without really commenting.
Oliver was the ninth pick in last year's NFL Draft and recorded 43 tackles and five sacks during his rookie year. He is an integral part of the defense and any type of legal trouble leading to a league-issued suspension will obviously be a blow to the Bills, who are finally favorites in the AFC East.