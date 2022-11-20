Ecuador Fans Chanted 'We Want Beer' During Opening Match Against Qatar
Ecuador beat Qatar, 2-0, in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup. Things got off to a questionable, but technically correct start, but Ecuador was able to overcome the host country's home field advantage to secure the group stage victory. One thing they could not overcome was their sobriety. At one point they started chanting "queremos cerveza," which is "we want beer" in Spanish.
There's a decent chance this catches on as a chant from most fans during the tournament. Announcers apparently thought they were saying "si se puede" which means, "yes you can."
If the question is, can I have a beer at the match, the actual answer would be "no puedes." Maybe back at the shipping containers.