Eastern Washington - Idaho Referee Too Busy Adjusting Mask to See if Field Goal Goes Through Uprights
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 27, 2021, 9:44 PM EST
The Eastern Washington Eagles and Idaho Vandals kicked off their FCS Spring Football seasons on Saturday night at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho. It was a close game that featured one of the most astounding blown calls you will ever see. We think.
Eastern Washington's kicker lined up for a 22-yard field goal. As the ball was snapped, the referee who was supposed to be under the upright to watch to see if the ball went through the uprights, was completely unprepared and it looks like he was adjusting his mask. The ball hit the wall or scoreboard and bounced back down to the turf and he was still playing with his mask. Then he signaled that the kick was no-good.
Since Eastern Washington and Idaho were playing in the Kibbie Dome in a game broadcast on PlutoTV, there was no replay to be had to see exactly what happened, but Eagles and the announcers were acting like it was probably good.
Idaho would go on to score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and then hold on to win, 28-21.