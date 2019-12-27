VIDEO: Eastern Michigan Quarterback Punches Referee During Quick Lane Bowl By Ryan Phillips | Dec 27 2019 Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III punches a referee

Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III just punched a referee. Yes, that's something that actually happened during the waning moments of the Quick Lane Bowl.

After smacking Pitt defender Cam Bright in the face mask, Glass rose up and took a swing at Pitt's Paris Ford but nailed the official before he could land the punch. Glass was ejected after that mess.

Check this out:

Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass just punched a Pitt player and then another one!!



In the second punch, it glanced the ref in the face and he FLOPPED ? pic.twitter.com/6vMawu8qLK — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) December 27, 2019

The official went down as if a sniper had hit him:

"I am truly inspired by this official's performance." — Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/7AMnekipWC — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 27, 2019

Here's the phenomenal call from ESPN Deportes, if you're interested:

marvelous ESPN Deportes call pic.twitter.com/UAghdn0AVM — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 27, 2019

Reminder, this all happened during EMU's attempt at a game-winning drive.

Pitt beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 after a fantastic comeback that was capped off by this fantastic catch by Taysir Mack with just 47 second remaining:

WHAT A CATCH.



Pitt gets its first lead of the night with less than a minute left ? pic.twitter.com/cvFNHLwdXM — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2019

It was a fantastic bowl game that obviously will be marred by the ugliness at the end. Glass III is a senior so it's really awful that his career will end on such a sour note. It was certainly not his finest moment.