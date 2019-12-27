VIDEO: Eastern Michigan Quarterback Punches Referee During Quick Lane Bowl
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 27 2019
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III just punched a referee. Yes, that's something that actually happened during the waning moments of the Quick Lane Bowl.
After smacking Pitt defender Cam Bright in the face mask, Glass rose up and took a swing at Pitt's Paris Ford but nailed the official before he could land the punch. Glass was ejected after that mess.
Check this out:
The official went down as if a sniper had hit him:
Here's the phenomenal call from ESPN Deportes, if you're interested:
Reminder, this all happened during EMU's attempt at a game-winning drive.
Pitt beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 after a fantastic comeback that was capped off by this fantastic catch by Taysir Mack with just 47 second remaining:
It was a fantastic bowl game that obviously will be marred by the ugliness at the end. Glass III is a senior so it's really awful that his career will end on such a sour note. It was certainly not his finest moment.