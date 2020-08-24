Earl Thomas Was Late to a Meeting Because He 'Had to Get His Car Washed'
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 24 2020
Earl Thomas had his ignominious exit from the Baltimore Ravens finalized over the weekend. The 31-year-old safety got into a fight with teammate Chuck Clark which was apparently the last straw. We're learning more about how he fell out with the team and none of it is good. Apparently, Thomas was often late to meetings for really bad reasons.
On Monday, Mike Silver revealed that Thomas' relationship with the Ravens was bad last year too and it only continued. He was fined repeatedly last season and warned that he could be released. Things didn't change during this training camp. At one point Thomas was late to a meeting because he had to get his car washed.
Check it out:
The crazy part here is how the fight with Clark started. After Thomas blew an assignment in practice, Clark was furious. Thomas attempted to calm his teammate and Clark snapped that Thomas needed to go to meetings and walkthroughs.
What's nutty about this entire thing is that Thomas is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro. For years he was an incredibly respected veteran people are the NFL looked up to. That's all gone out the window in the last few years and now he looks like the ultimate problem child.