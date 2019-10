Earl Thomas Should Have Been Ejected for Launching Helmet Hit on Mason Rudolph By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 06 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Mason Rudolph was knocked out cold on a hit from Brandon Carr and Earl Thomas, and by the way the NFL has been legislating helmet shots in recent years Thomas should have been ejected for the way he launched the crown of his helmet on the shot:

Mason Rudolph knocked out cold. Scary play.. pic.twitter.com/HUcZyPuvRI — Jonesy (@RoyJonesy) October 6, 2019

Thomas was flagged for roughing the passer on the play; this wasn't a severe enough penalty. He should have been thrown out of the game.