AUDIO: Earl Campbell Called Chris Russo As a Normal Caller
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 27 2020
Earl from Austin called into Chris Russo's SiriusXM show today, and said that as a former Hall of Famer that Kobe Bryant really impressed him off the field. Russo interrupted him and said you mean Kobe as a former Hall of Famer, right? After Earl's answer, Mad Dog quickly put two and two together and realized he was talking to legendary NFL running back Earl Campbell:
Russo asked him what the heck he was doing calling in and waiting on hold with all the commoners, to which Campbell responded that he's just an average human being in Austin, Texas.
This was all pretty endearing and I wish it had gone on for a little longer.