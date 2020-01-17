Philadelphia Eagles Interviewing Graham Harrell for Offensive Coordinator Position
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 17 2020
Graham Harrell may be moving on from USC after all. The Trojans' offensive coordinator is currently interviewing for the vacant Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator job.
Harrell recently signed a contract extension with USC after his remarkable turnaround of the team's offense and development of true freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis.
With Slovis leading the way, USC's offense blossomed in 2019. The Trojans finished sixth nationally in passing offense (335.8 yards per game), 20th in total offense (455.4 yards per game) and scored 32.5 points per game this season (which ranked 35th). That comes after a season in which USC was dismal offensively and finished 83rd in the nation in total offense (382.6 yards per game).
Harrell is just 34 years-old and is clearly a rising star in the coaching profession. He had a prolific career as a quarterback at Texas Tech under Mike Leach and had stints with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets in the NFL.